Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Rockhampton’s Alma St this morning.

Police were called to a report of a disturbance in Rockhampton’s Alma St this morning.

MULTIPLE police units were called to a group of people fighting in a Rockhampton street this morning.

About 6.32am, police attended Alma St where 10 to 12 people had gathered.

The disturbance followed a report that people had been drinking at a residence all night, and there had been cars coming and going regularly including hooning.

Police officers had the situation under control quickly and no arrests were made.