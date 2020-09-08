Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police attended an address on Farm St on June 3 and 6 in relation to noise complaints. Picture: Contributed
Police attended an address on Farm St on June 3 and 6 in relation to noise complaints. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Police called to shut down noisy house party multiple times

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE were called to shut down a noisy late-night house party in north Rockhampton twice in one week.

Christell Sabitha Kirrie-Anne Jarrett, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8 to one count of failing to comply with a noise abatement direction.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said at 1.50am on June 3, police attended an address on Farm St in relation to a noise complaint.

Ms Kurtz said police observed a large crowd of people and excessive noise coming from a stereo.

She said a noise complaint was issued to Jarrett, which was valid until June 7.

Ms Kurtz said at 4.50am on June 6, police again attended Jarrett’s address in relation to another noise complaint.

She said police observed excessive noise coming from the home, including loud music and persons shouting and talking loudly.

Ms Kurtz said Jarrett told police she had organised the gathering and was aware there was an order in place.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lannersdorf said his client was aware of the direction given and described the offence as “relatively minor”.

Mr Lannersdorf said it was a family gathering that had gotten out of hand after some alcohol.

“It wasn’t planned to be a loud party,” he said.

“My client is remorseful and has made sure there were no further parties at her house any time soon.”

Jarrett was fined $250. A criminal conviction was not recorded.

noise complaint rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ tax breaks to grow more local jobs and businesses

        Premium Content CQ tax breaks to grow more local jobs and businesses

        News Payroll tax waivers and deferments, and rent relief on government leases among the Treasurer’s new measures announced today.

        QCWA Catch Up: Meet the members

        Premium Content QCWA Catch Up: Meet the members

        Community Blanche Cox, 93, is one of the QCWA’s longest serving members.

        WATCH: Cops continue hunt for Rockhampton shooting suspects

        Premium Content WATCH: Cops continue hunt for Rockhampton shooting suspects

        News Frightening scenes after reports of a very public brawl and gunshot

        Unlicensed driver’s near head-on with police

        Premium Content Unlicensed driver’s near head-on with police

        News A YOUNG driver who racked up 20 charges in two months claimed he was bored of...