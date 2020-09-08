Police called to shut down noisy house party multiple times

Police attended an address on Farm St on June 3 and 6 in relation to noise complaints. Picture: Contributed

Police attended an address on Farm St on June 3 and 6 in relation to noise complaints. Picture: Contributed

POLICE were called to shut down a noisy late-night house party in north Rockhampton twice in one week.

Christell Sabitha Kirrie-Anne Jarrett, 24, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 8 to one count of failing to comply with a noise abatement direction.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said at 1.50am on June 3, police attended an address on Farm St in relation to a noise complaint.

Ms Kurtz said police observed a large crowd of people and excessive noise coming from a stereo.

She said a noise complaint was issued to Jarrett, which was valid until June 7.

Ms Kurtz said at 4.50am on June 6, police again attended Jarrett’s address in relation to another noise complaint.

She said police observed excessive noise coming from the home, including loud music and persons shouting and talking loudly.

Ms Kurtz said Jarrett told police she had organised the gathering and was aware there was an order in place.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lannersdorf said his client was aware of the direction given and described the offence as “relatively minor”.

Mr Lannersdorf said it was a family gathering that had gotten out of hand after some alcohol.

“It wasn’t planned to be a loud party,” he said.

“My client is remorseful and has made sure there were no further parties at her house any time soon.”

Jarrett was fined $250. A criminal conviction was not recorded.