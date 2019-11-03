Police called to Tammy Hembrow’s mansion

POLICE were called to the Gold Coast mansion of instafamous fitness model Tammy Hembrow for a "disturbance" shortly before her Canadian hip hop artist boyfriend left the country.

Officers arrived at the model's palatial waterfront home on October 31 after someone called to report the disturbance.

Influencer Tammy Hembrow. Picture: Instagram

It was the same day that reports emerged the pair had possibly split, with Hembrow and her boyfriend Jahkoy Palmer unfollowing each other on social media. Palmer deleted several pictures of he and Hembrow together, including one of them kissing in front of the Sydney Opera House.

The 25-year-old mother-of-two started dating the Canadian in June.

Tammy Hembrow at Burleigh Pavilion.

She was previously linked to rapper Tyga and was said to have spent a lot of time with him early this year during his Australian tour.

The Gold Coast businesswoman and social media influencer has 10 million Instagram followers, a fitness app and clothing line Saski Collection.

But despite her success, she is best known for being stretchered out of Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party. She later said she'd been suffering from "exhaustion".

"So basically what happened is I was in LA, I was running off pretty much 30 hours no sleep, I probably definitely shouldn't have been drinking because of how jetlagged I was, how exhausted I was and just, I already wasn't feeling well," she said in a video posted to social media.

"So yeah, I pretty much collapsed. Honestly I'm already super, super, super embarrassed about it."

Police would not provide details of last week's incident, confirming only they attended a Gold Coast property after receiving a report of a disturbance.