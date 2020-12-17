Menu
Police called to woman with axe causing damage

Kerri-Anne Mesner
17th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A WOMAN smashed a glass door and car with a mattock after being told to leave.

Lorissa Anne Campbell, 26, pleaded guilty on December 16 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said about 2.20pm on October 25, police attended a Blackall address in relation to a disturbance with a woman armed with an axe and damaging property.

She said when police arrived, Campbell was on the front footpath holding a mattock which she placed against the vehicle parked on the footpath and put her hands in the air.

Ms Kurtz said Campbell was placed in the pod of the police vehicle.

She said Campbell’s sister told police she’d had enough of her sister who was visiting.

Ms Kurtz said the sister told police Campbell had been told to leave and threw a coffee mug at her which hit a door.

“The victim (sister) told police she then picked up a golf club to defend herself and the defendant walked outside and picked up a mattock,” she said.

Ms Kurtz said the defendant used the mattock to hit the front and rear fenders of the vehicle and then smashed a glass sliding door of the house.

There was a hole and dent to the front fender and dent and scratching to the rear fender.

Ms Kurtz said police were shown video of the defendant’s actions.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said her client had been to Blackall for her son’s birthday when the incident with her sister occurred.

She said her client, who works at Allenstown Hotel full-time, had mental health issues which she was being medicated for.

Campbell was placed on nine months probation and ordered to pay $500 restitution.

No conviction was recorded.

