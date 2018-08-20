Menu
Police calling for help in search for two missing teen girls

20th Aug 2018 6:30 AM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help locate two teenage girls who went missing last night and were reportedly on their way to Rockhampton.

The two girls, 14-years-old and 16-years-old, were last seen in Dalby around 10pm last night travelling north.

The girls are travelling in a black 2013 Toyota Corolla hatchback with Queensland registration 801-SXM.

 

It is believed they may be driving to the Mount Morgan or Rockhampton areas.

The 16-year-old is described as Caucasian, approximately 150cm tall with light brown hair and a proportionate build.

 

The 14-year-old girl is Caucasian, approximately 160cm tall with a slim build and long brown hair.

 

Anyone who sights the vehicle or has any information in relation to the current whereabouts of the teens is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801533947

    Local Partners