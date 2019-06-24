Menu
News

Police campaign to crack down on cyber crime

by Constable Matthew, MacGregor
24th Jun 2019 5:00 PM
THE National School for Travelling Show Children (NSTSC) visited Rockhampton recently on their travels as part of the Rockhampton Show.

The school caters for children in travelling families that work up and down the eastern side of Australia year round.

Constable Matt MacGregor from Rockhampton Scenes of Crime attended the school at the Rockhampton Showgrounds to deliver a CyberSafety presentation as part of the ThinkUKnow campaign.

The presentation was delivered to children, teachers and parents who were taught about how to be respectful when communicating online, cyber bullying, safe searching, signs to look for when something doesn't seem right and online gaming.

The session was followed by the younger children exploring and asking questions about the forensic police vehicle and the older children learning about and developing their own fingerprints using magnetic fingerprint powder.

Constable MacGregor said that it was great to be able to visit NSTSC whilst they were travelling through Rockhampton.

"They are a wonderful bunch of children, taught by dedicated teachers and brought up by amazing parents,” Constable MacGregor said.

"Their behaviour and enthusiasm left a lasting impression on me and I hope I can visit them when they travel through again next year.”

The NSTSC are now travelling north to the Sarina and Mackay areas.

We wish them safe travels on their journey.

