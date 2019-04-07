Menu
Red Hill Homemakers Centre.
Red Hill Homemakers Centre. Allan Reinikka ROK241018aredhill
Crime

Police capture thief after shopping centre hit and run

Leighton Smith
by
7th Apr 2019 12:39 PM
UPDATE 12.30pm: POLICE have charged a man following yesterday's robbery at Red Hill Homemaker centre.

The man allegedly took a bag of money from a charity worker before running to a silver Lancer.

He then fled the scene with an accomplice.

The alleged thief was described as being 65-years-old, 185cm tall, slim build, with dark brown eyes and hair.

During the altercation, the victim had their foot run over by the vehicle.

The Lancer also collided with another vehicle before leaving the carpark.

POLICE SEARCH: Police are currently seeking people last seen travelling in a 2009 Silver Mitsubishi.
POLICE SEARCH: Police are currently seeking people last seen travelling in a 2009 Silver Mitsubishi. Contributed

Details are unclear how police intercepted the vehicle but it is understood the offender was identified by the victim and through CCTV footage.

The man was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and driving unlicensed and is due to front the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 24.

The other man has not been charged at this stage.

If you have any further information or witnessed the incident, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day quoting QP1900683294 and QP1900685386.

YESTERDAY: THE hunt is on for two men involved in a theft, followed by a hit and run, in North Rockhampton.

Police are currently searching for a 2009 Silver Mitsubishi Lancer, last spotted heading south down Yaamba Rd.

Early reports suggest the men tried to steal a donation tin from a chartity worker at the Red Hill Homemaker Centre on Yaamba Rd, Norman Gardens at around 2.50pm.

When they were confronted, it is understood a person snatched the tin back before the Lancer fled the scene.

The vehicle reportedly drove over the person's foot while making the getaway.

The victim is reportedly seeking treatment at a nearby chemist for a sprained arm in addition to the foot injury.

Police officers are currently at the scene of the theft interviewing the victim.

