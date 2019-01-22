Police car allegedly rammed in escape attempt

Two men will appear in court today after they allegedly drove a stolen vehicle at a police car in Kallangur yesterday.

Police will allege that at 2pm a Mazda utility went to a residence in Tarong Drive at North Lakes and three men have removed a glass window to access the house.

The owner of the house, who was away, was alerted by his home security system and contacted police.

The men stole a red Lotus coupe from the garage and left with the Mazda utlilty.

Police located both vehicles in Wallarah Parade and one man from the Mazda ran into bushland while the driver got into the Lotus.

The driver of the Lotus then reversed into the police vehicle before driving away at speed.

The man who allegedly ran from the utility was located nearby.

Police located the Lotus abandoned a short time later in Monarch Court at Kallangur.

At about 2.20pm two men entered a house in Lilly Rd at Kallangur and located keys for a BMW sedan.

The vehicle was parked in the garage however another vehicle was parked behind it.

They have rammed the second car approximately 15 times however they were unable to move the car and left the house on foot.

A police dog tracked one of the men and located him a short time later.

The Mazda utility was allegedly stolen from a Stafford home on November 16.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with two counts of burglary and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count each of wilful damage and evade.

A 21-year-old Redcliffe man has been charged with two counts of burglary and unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of enter premises.

Both will appear in the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today, January 22.

Investigations are continuing.

Contact Policelink on 131 444 with any information or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.