Emergency services at the scene of a vehicle has crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St, West Rockhampton.
Emergency services at the scene of a vehicle has crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St, West Rockhampton.
Police: Car involved in Rocky crash was stolen

Kerri-Anne Mesner
Sean Fox
vanessa jarrett
by
23rd Jun 2019 12:00 PM
UPDATE 1.15pm: POLICE are investigating after a car which was involved in a West Rockhampton crash earlier today was stolen.

A Police spokeswoman said an informant told them the vehicle was stolen by two teenagers from the Kmart end of the Stockland Rockhampton car park this morning.

The vehicle crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St in West Rockhampton before the occupants fled the scene.

12.15pm: POLICE are on the hunt for two people who have fled a crash seen in south Rockhampton.

Reports indicate police were in pursuit of the vehicle before it crashed.

Emergency services have confirmed a vehicle has crashed into a power pole on Fenlon St, West Rockhampton.

A dog squad was deployed on Western St after reports the pair were seen in that area.

Other reports indicate the pair were seen near Lagoon Cres and in the Jardine St, Wandal area.

Noon: A CAR has ran into a pole at a West Rockhampton address this morning.

Emergency services have recently arrived on the scene at Fenlon St, where a power pole has been impacted by the single vehicle incident.

Two occupants have reportedly fled the scene.

More to come.

