A police vehicle with the letters RHR spray painted on the side. Nick Madge/Facebook

A POLICE vehicle was vandalised outside the Brisbane St station last night.

A post appeared on the Mackay Crime Watch Facebook group this morning with a picture of a police vehicle with the letters RHR spray painted in red paint on the side of the vehicle.

The act has received mixed reactions online with some finding it funny and others calling out the vandal for their "disgusting behaviour".

Police have been contacted for comment.