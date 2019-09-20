Menu
Yeppoon police caught Jarod Roy Hopkins driving when he didn’t have a licence.
Police catch festival goer

Darryn Nufer
20th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
DRIVING family members to a festival when he didn’t have a licence landed Jarod Roy Hopkins in court this week.

The 25-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving while unlicensed on August 10.

Police intercepted Hopkins on James Street at 8pm as part of a random testing operation they were conducting.

The court heard that Hopkins, who is on a disability pension and residing with his parents, had a similar offence to this in 2015.

Magistrate Cameron Press convicted and fined Hopkins $300 and also disqualified him from driving for one month.

