Police catch festival goer
DRIVING family members to a festival when he didn’t have a licence landed Jarod Roy Hopkins in court this week.
The 25-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving while unlicensed on August 10.
Police intercepted Hopkins on James Street at 8pm as part of a random testing operation they were conducting.
The court heard that Hopkins, who is on a disability pension and residing with his parents, had a similar offence to this in 2015.
Magistrate Cameron Press convicted and fined Hopkins $300 and also disqualified him from driving for one month.