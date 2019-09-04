Police catch young speedster driving 60km/h over the limit

Blackwater police officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith with Constable Andre Garbellotto and Constable Sean Mildred.

Blackwater police officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith with Constable Andre Garbellotto and Constable Sean Mildred. Jessica Dorey

BLACKWATER police reported a number of incidents that occurred in and around the small mining town last week, including a young man who drove 60km/h over the limit.

Police are investigating after a home was damaged in Blackwater last week.

Between 11.30am and 12.30pm last Sunday, it is alleged that a dwelling on Myall St was damaged.

Police investigations are continuing and police are appealing for information from the public.

Quote this reference number: QP1901650263

A Woorabinda woman was caught driving with a suspended licence in Bluff last week.

At 6.08pm last Sunday, police intercepted a vehicle on Main St.

Police allege the 36-year-old woman was driving the vehicle whilst suspended.

She will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.

Quote this reference number: QP1901651816

A Blackwater man was caught drug-driving in the small mining town last week.

At 9.12am last Monday, police intercepted a vehicle on the Capricorn Highway at Blackwater.

It is alleged the driver, a 47-year-old Blackwater man, failed a roadside drug test.

He was charged with drug driving and is to appear in Blackwater Magistrates Court on November 29.

Quote this reference number: QP1901654694

An Emerald woman was was caught driving with a suspended licence near Blackwater last week.

At 7.35am last Monday, police intercepted a vehicle on the Capricorn Highway.

It is alleged the 29-year-old woman was driving the vehicle whilst suspended.

She will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.

Quote this reference number: QP1901655020

A New Moonta man was caught drink driving in Bluff last week.

At 6.20pm last Monday, police intercepted a vehicle on Main St.

It is alleged the 48-year-old driver recorded a breath alcohol concentration of 0.108 per cent.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 6.

Quote this reference number: QP1901659817

Police caught a Rockhampton man driving more than 60km/h over the limit near Blackwater last week.

At 5.03pm last Tuesday, police intercepted a vehicle on the Capricorn Highway.

It is alleged the 23-year-old man was driving at 161km/h in a 100km/h zone.

He was issued with an infringement notice, which incurs a $1245 fine, loss of eight demerit points and a six-month licence suspension.

Quote this reference number: QP1901667354

Police are investigating a single vehicle crash in Bluff last week.

At 11.22am last Thursday, police were called to a single vehicle traffic crash on Bluff-Jellinbah Rd.

It is alleged a vehicle collided with power lines, damaging the lines. Nobody was hurt, however police were required to conduct traffic control.

Police investigations are continuing.

Quote this reference number: QP1901682260

A Blackwater man was caught driving with a suspended licence in the small mining town last week.

At 3.30pm last Thursday, police intercepted a vehicle on Hunter St.

It is alleged the 50-year-old man was driving whilst suspended.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.

Quote this reference number: QP1901683271

A 35-year-old Bargara man was caught drink driving in Blackwater last week.

About 11.44pm last Thursday, police intercepted a vehicle on Bluff St.

It is alleged the driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 0.110 per cent.

He will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.

Quote this reference number: QP1901686078

If you have information contact Policelink on 131 444 or you can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.