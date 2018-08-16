Menu
Handcuffs
Handcuffs Trevor Veale
Police charge Cap Coast man with rape and sexual assault

Shayla Bulloch
by
16th Aug 2018 12:55 PM
A CAPRICORN Coast man has been charged with rape and sexual assault after two alleged incidents in Longreach.

Queensland Police Service issued a statement on Thursday stating police from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) Longreach and Rockhampton charged a 42-year-old Yeppoon man.

He has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Longreach in March, 2018 and a second woman in Longreach in December, 2017.

The man will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 20, 2018.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

