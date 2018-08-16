Police charge Cap Coast man with rape and sexual assault

A CAPRICORN Coast man has been charged with rape and sexual assault after two alleged incidents in Longreach.

Queensland Police Service issued a statement on Thursday stating police from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (Rural) Longreach and Rockhampton charged a 42-year-old Yeppoon man.

He has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Longreach in March, 2018 and a second woman in Longreach in December, 2017.

The man will appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 20, 2018.

