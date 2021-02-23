Police charge man for Brisbane to Rocky crime spree

Rockhampton police found the man on Monday this week.

Police have charged a 40-year-old Rockhampton man following an investigation into a string of alleged offences stretching from North Brisbane to Central Queensland last week.

Police alleged that on Thursday, February 18, Grant Allen Smith stole a Honda from a Chermside shopping centre, drove it to a petrol station in Rockhampton South about 6.30pm, and stole fuel before fleeing in the car.

A short time later witnesses saw the Honda drive into an Allenstown petrol station, where it will be alleged a woman exited the vehicle and stole fuel, after which the man drove away without her.

He allegedly abandoned the vehicle in Nine Mile Road, Pink Lily, entered the quarry at Fairy Bower without permission, and attempted to start a front-end loader, but was challenged by an employee and fled.

Police alleged that about 6am the next day, staff found the man sleeping in the bucket of a loader at the same quarry.

He again ran away.

Investigators found the man at a North Rockhampton home on Monday this week charged him with two counts each of stealing, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and trespass.

He was also charged with one count each of attempted unlawful use of a motor vehicle and unlicensed driving.

His case was heard in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today and was adjounred until March 23.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident or anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage.