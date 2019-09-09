Police charge man for sparking Lakes Creek fire

3.30PM: POLICE have issued a 63-year-old Lakes Creek man a Notice to Appear following investigations into the fire in the Mount Archer area.

About 1.45pm yesterday, a member of the public called Triple Zero after seeing a man acting suspiciously in the area.

Police allege the man was conducting his own backburning operations without a permit, and as a result the fire spread from Lakes Creek to Mount Archer.

He has been charged for lighting an unauthorised fire under the provisions of the Fire and Emergency Services Act 1990.

With Queensland continuing to experience extreme and dangerous fire conditions throughout the state with devastating bushfires being fought in several locations, police are reminding the public of the dangers of lighting fires.

The man is scheduled to appear at Rockhampton Magistrates Court on October 8.