Vincent Raymond Allen.
Vincent Raymond Allen.
Crime

Police charge man with murder of Vincent Raymond Allen

20th Aug 2019 12:27 PM
POLICE have charged an 80-year-old Wacol man with the murder of Vincent Raymond Allen in Warwick.

Mr Allen was last seen alive in a vehicle driven by a known associate around 5pm on April 18, 1964.

He was never seen again, and his body was never found.

In April 1980, the State Coroner declared Allen dead, and said his death had likely occurred in the Warwick area.

The arrest follows the confirmation of a $250,000 reward for information relating to his murder earlier this year.

According to a Queensland Police Media statement, the reward formed an important component of a cold case review conducted by investigators from the Homicide Cold Case Investigation Team and Brisbane Region.

The man will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

A $250,000 reward remains on offer for information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of the people responsible for Allen's murder. 

In addition, an appropriate indemnity from prosecution will be recommended for any accomplice, not being the person who actually committed the crime, who first gives such information.

Toowoomba Chronicle

