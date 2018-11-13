Man charged after Paradise Point stabbing

Police outside a home on Oxley Drive at Paradise Point where a man was stabbed and a woman was found unconscious early this morning. Photo: Emily Halloran

POLICE have charged a man over the alleged stabbing of another man at a Gold Coast mansion late last week.

The home where the alleged attack happened belongs to Luke Tomlinson, who made headlines earlier this year in a bizarre shooting.

Mr Tomlinson lost part of his leg during the incident, where he was forced into a car and made to withdraw money from an ATM.

Mr Tomlinson was not home during the stabbing incident, which occurred on Saturday around 8.30am.

Today, a 38-year-old Pacific Pines man was arrested and charged with wounding after an alleged attack on a 46-year-old man.

It is alleged that the 46-year-old visited Mr Tomlinson's property on Oxley Drive in Paradise Point, before the 38-year-old began to chase him with a knife.

The 46-year-old received cuts to his hand during the incident.

The injured man fled and was found by police a short time later before being transported to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The 38-year-old also allegedly fled the scene after the attack.