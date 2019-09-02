Menu
Moranbah Police have charged a man with a string of alcohol-fuelled offences
Crime

Police charge Moranbah man with string of offences

Nick Wright
by
2nd Sep 2019 9:45 AM
A MORANBAH man has been charged with failing to leave a licensed venue, public nuisance and obstructing a police officer.

Police will allege the 28 year old was asked to leave the premises on August 29 after displaying signs of intoxication.

The man allegedly refused to leave at the request of venue staff and became argumentative and aggressive.

Police will further allege that when they arrived at the venue, the man was on the ground being restrained by venue staff after he attempted to strike a member of staff who was escorting him from the venue.

He will appear in the Moranbah Magistrates Court on September 18.

