Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police charge two boys with arson after school fire

Hayden Johnson
by
27th Nov 2018 3:15 PM | Updated: 4:54 PM

TWO boys and two men have been charged after Queensland Police investigations into a fire that damaged a number of classrooms at a school in Laidley on Sunday night.

About 6.30pm police and emergency services were called to the school on Edward St following reports of smoke coming from one of the buildings.

The fire was quickly located and brought under control, but two of the classrooms in the block suffered substantial damage from the blaze.

Two boys have been charged with one count of arson.

The two men, aged 23 and 24, have been given a Notice to Appear in court for one count of trespass.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

arson editors picks laidley queensland police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Council workers left with 'no choice' take industrial action

    premium_icon Council workers left with 'no choice' take industrial action

    Breaking '(LSC) have suggested more than once at the bargaining table that to deliver any pay rise will result in job losses and reduction of services.'

    • 27th Nov 2018 4:05 PM
    Bowman to bow out of CQU for the last time

    premium_icon Bowman to bow out of CQU for the last time

    Business 'I think it is time for someone else to come and have a go'

    • 27th Nov 2018 4:00 PM
    Meet the woman paving the way for women in engineering

    Meet the woman paving the way for women in engineering

    Careers She says there's a long way to go before equality is the norm

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    Today in CQ: Everything you need to know for the day ahead

    News Find out what's happening in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and surrounds

    Local Partners