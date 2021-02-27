Police charge two for alleged copper wire theft

Both men will face court in March.l

Police have charged two men for an alleged theft near Park St, Park Avenue.

Police received reports of break-ins at the Ergon Energy depot about 6am on Friday, and two men were apprehended.

A 33-year-old from Mount Morgan and a 34-year-old from Blackdown have now been charged with one count each of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, and possessing tainted property, namely copper wire.

Both men were granted police bail and will face court on March 26.