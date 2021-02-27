Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Both men will face court in March.l
Both men will face court in March.l
Crime

Police charge two for alleged copper wire theft

Timothy Cox
27th Feb 2021 10:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have charged two men for an alleged theft near Park St, Park Avenue.

Police received reports of break-ins at the Ergon Energy depot about 6am on Friday, and two men were apprehended.

A 33-year-old from Mount Morgan and a 34-year-old from Blackdown have now been charged with one count each of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, and possessing tainted property, namely copper wire.

Both men were granted police bail and will face court on March 26.

rockhampton police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-serving jockey makes race riding return at Rocky

        Premium Content Long-serving jockey makes race riding return at Rocky

        Horses John Stephens has been off the scene since last June.

        LETTERS: Rocky artists can tap into funding

        Premium Content LETTERS: Rocky artists can tap into funding

        News Letters to the editor and Harry Bruce’s cartoon.

        What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Premium Content What’s on around the grounds this weekend

        Sport Rockhampton Triathlon, Capras trials headline a jam-packed weekend of action.

        Yeppoon service station appeal to be heard in Brisbane court

        Premium Content Yeppoon service station appeal to be heard in Brisbane court

        News The developers have taken Livingstone Shire Council to court, arguing for access...