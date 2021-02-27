Police charge two for alleged copper wire theft
Police have charged two men for an alleged theft near Park St, Park Avenue.
Police received reports of break-ins at the Ergon Energy depot about 6am on Friday, and two men were apprehended.
A 33-year-old from Mount Morgan and a 34-year-old from Blackdown have now been charged with one count each of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence, and possessing tainted property, namely copper wire.
Both men were granted police bail and will face court on March 26.