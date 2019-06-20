Police chase down teenager in case of mistaken identity

IT WAS a case of mistaken identity, but a lesson learned by an 18-year-old to comply with police direction anyway.

Harrison Blair on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of obstructing police and one of breaching bail conditions.

Police prosecutor Madison Kurtz said police were called to a disturbance involving an armed person in Bolsover St at 12.30am on May 18.

She said when they arrived, they saw Blair decamp on foot and chased after him.

Ms Kurtz said an officer located shoes on the ground and then found Blair hiding in a bush.

She said Blair was directed to come out, failed to comply, warned and then came out.

"The defendant was not the armed person police sought,” Ms Kurtz said.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said Blair had been trying to stop the assailant assault someone.

She said he failed to report six times as per his bail conditions due to starting a railway course and has since rectified the situation by having his reporting condition amended.

Blair was fined $350 and no convictions were recorded.