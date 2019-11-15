Menu
Guns out: Bruce Hwy police hunt ends in dramatic arrest

Jessica Lamb
Ashley Carter
by and
15th Nov 2019 10:49 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM
UPDATE 12.30pm:

TWO people believed to be behind an armed carjacking of a woman in Hervey Bay have been arrested after police hunted them down the Bruce Highway to the Sunshine Coast.

The men allegedly stole the woman's white Toyota Corolla a gunpoint about 10am before fleeing and driving south at speed along the highway.

The police pursuit ended about 250km south when the car crashed near Roys Rd and officers descended on the wreckage, arresting the men inside.

The Bruce Highway is currently closed to southbound traffic, causing major delays.

More to come.

CRASH: People have been arrested after a crash on the Bruce Highway.
CRASH: People have been arrested after a crash on the Bruce Highway. 7 News Sunshine Coast

UPDATE 12.10pm:

It is understood the car is now south of Gympie.

10.30am: POLICE are searching for a driver believed to be armed and in a stolen car.

It is understood the white Toyota Corolla was taken from an area near Wetside Water Park about 10am Friday.

The driver is believed to have a gun and is travelling with at least one male passenger.

The car has since been seen in various locations around Maryborough and is now believed to be fleeing towards Tin Can Bay.

Anyone who sees the car is urged to call 000.

More to come.

