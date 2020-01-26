Police chase stolen car from Anakie across city

Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.

1.45PM: POLICE are pursuing a stolen vehicle which has been spotted in Park Avenue in North Rockhampton.

It is believed the green Holden Commodore was stolen from Anakie on Thursday.

It has been spotted around Main St, Bertram St and Alexandra St.

It was spotted at 1.40pm on Fitzroy and East St in Rockhampton City.

The driver is believed to be known to police.

The theft may be connected to a police pursuit from Thursday with a Ford Territory stolen from Emerald, which was left abandoned in Gracemere, and a Toyota Prado stolen from Blackwater, found located in Woorabinda.