Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
Police lights on the top of a police car, Monday, August 29, 2016.
News

Police chase stolen car from Anakie across city

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
26th Jan 2020 1:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

1.45PM: POLICE are pursuing a stolen vehicle which has been spotted in Park Avenue in North Rockhampton.

It is believed the green Holden Commodore was stolen from Anakie on Thursday.

It has been spotted around Main St, Bertram St and Alexandra St.

It was spotted at 1.40pm on Fitzroy and East St in Rockhampton City.

The driver is believed to be known to police.

The theft may be connected to a police pursuit from Thursday with a Ford Territory stolen from Emerald, which was left abandoned in Gracemere, and a Toyota Prado stolen from Blackwater, found located in Woorabinda.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Street robbery: Victim threatened with syringe

        premium_icon Street robbery: Victim threatened with syringe

        News 17 year-old male attacked while walking on the street

        Man suffers burns after house fire

        premium_icon Man suffers burns after house fire

        News The fire was believed to be in the kitchen and has been treated as...

        Father charged over baby son’s death

        premium_icon Father charged over baby son’s death

        Crime Baby boy died after suffering “catastrophic brain injuries”

        Trapped family escape from roof of car in floodwaters

        premium_icon Trapped family escape from roof of car in floodwaters

        News They were stranded after heavy rain in the Rolleston area.