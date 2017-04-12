BREAKING: Police set up checkpoint, hunt for man in Rocky streets

CHASE IS ON: Police are chasing a man through Kawana streets.

BREAKING 1.20PM: POLICE crews in Kawana have called for backup to assist in the chase of a suspect.

It is understood police are preparing to set up a cordon at the intersection of Richardson Rd and Mercer St to try and contain a man wanted on a warrant.

Police chased the man on foot down Stenlake Avenue and onto Richardson Rd before calling for extra crews to assist.

It is understood police are preparing to do a 'sweep' of businesses and properties in the Richardson Rd area to try and locate the wanted man.

Photos View Photo Gallery

It is understood police have chosen not to call in the dog squad because there is too much foot traffic.

He was last seen by a member of the public on Richardson Rd.

The man is described as aboriginal, 175cm tall, slim build with brown shorts, brown shirt and no shoes.

Avoid the area and always give way to emergency services vehicles.

Anyone who sees the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.