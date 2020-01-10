Police chase suspect vehicle with wanted man in CBD

General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

General photographs of Queensland Police and Crimestoppers logo and livery, Thursday, July 18, 2019 (AAP Image/Richard Walker)

A WANTED man lead police on a chase before ramming a police vehicle and driving through a gate on Thursday night at 10.45pm.

A police media spokesman said police were in the CBD when they saw a suspect vehicle with a wanted person.

The vehicle then entered Denison Ln where they hit a dead end and reportedly reversed into the police vehicle, subsequently hitting it.

The driver then took off into the Rockhampton Special School ground where he drove through a gate.

No injuries were sustained and a Rockhampton 28-year-old man was later charged.

The charges included wilful damage, drive without due care and attention, not displaying p plates, failure to stop vehicle and failure to comply with duties of a driver involved in a crash.

He will front Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 31.