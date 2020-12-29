Menu
Police are at the scene.
Crime

Police chase through gardens moves to Stockland

Melanie Plane
29th Dec 2020 3:50 PM
UPDATE 4.15PM: Police have left Stockland Rockhampton and are circling back to the Kershaw Gardens area after a wanted person fled the centre. 

It is understood the wanted person was last seen heading past Anaconda toward the gardens. 

INITIAL: Multiple police crews have converged on Stockland Rockhampton following an earlier foot chase through the Kershaw Gardens.

Just before 3.30pm, reports suggest police were engaged in a foot chase for a male person of interest through the Kershaw Gardens.

It is understood the male fled into Stockland via an entrance near McDonalds.

Police are now stationed at exits throughout the shopping centre, and also on foot in the centre, in a bid to capture the man.

It is unclear at this stage what led to the chase, however a Queensland Police spokeswoman confirmed police were at the shopping centre searching for a wanted person.

The male was wearing a black and grey shirt, black backpack and black cap on backwards. 

rockhampton police stockland rockhampton
