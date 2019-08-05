Menu
Police generic, crime scene. Photo Tessa Mapstone / South Burnett Times
News

Police chasing young offender after break and enter

Maddelin McCosker
by
5th Aug 2019 11:43 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

11.30AM: POLICE are on foot chasing a suspect matching the description of a person suspected of breaking and entering a home in North Rockhampton.

Multiple units have descended on the Berserker area after a resident surprised a young man in a Livingstone St home at 11.15am.

The male aged in late teens fled over a neighbours fence after he was caught.

He is said to be wearing a dark hoodie

Police are currently in pursuit of the suspect in Eddington St.

More to follow.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

