Rockhampton police are responding to a theft at the riverside apartments overnight
Police check Quay St apartment for evidence of break in

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
25th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Rockhampton police have contacted a real estate agent in order to search the third floor of the Gallery Apartments on Quay St for signs of a break in.

The tenant is believed to be out of town.

The search followed the theft of a motor scooter from the apartments’ basement car park.

Police are checking CCTV footage but there doesn’t seem to be any sign the thief entered the apartment to steal the scooter keys.

It is assumed, at this point, the vehicle was hotwired.

crimes motor vehicle theft quay street queensland police tmbnews
