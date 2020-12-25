Police check Quay St apartment for evidence of break in

Rockhampton police are responding to a theft at the riverside apartments overnight

Rockhampton police are responding to a theft at the riverside apartments overnight

Rockhampton police have contacted a real estate agent in order to search the third floor of the Gallery Apartments on Quay St for signs of a break in.

The tenant is believed to be out of town.

The search followed the theft of a motor scooter from the apartments’ basement car park.

Police are checking CCTV footage but there doesn’t seem to be any sign the thief entered the apartment to steal the scooter keys.

It is assumed, at this point, the vehicle was hotwired.