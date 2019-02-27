Menu
Police Commissioner Ian Stewart’s wife has traffic fine torn up
Crime

Top cop’s wife has ticket torn up

by Chris Clarke
27th Feb 2019 9:21 AM
POLICE Commissioner Ian Stewart's wife had her fine torn up recently for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Carol Stewart - a former police officer - was recently given the infringement notice for allegedly running a stop sign in the Sandgate area, in Brisbane's north.

But after writing a letter to the officer-in-charge, the fine was revoked.

In a statement, QPS said she was well within her "legal right" to write the letter to the officer.

"As a private citizen, she exercised her legal right and wrote a letter to the Officer in Charge, in the area where the alleged offence occurred, seeking for the ticket to be withdrawn," the statement read.

"This is a process open to all members of the public who have been issued an infringement notice.

"Mrs Stewart received a response in writing from the Officer in Charge outlining the Infringement Notice had been withdrawn."

QPS's response did not say on what basis the infringement had been revoked.

