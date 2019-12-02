Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.
News

Police confirm body not missing backpacker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
2nd Dec 2019 8:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have confirmed a body discovered in Byron Bay bushland this afternoon is not missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.30pm, and are not treating the death as suspicious.

Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)
Extensive searches have still found little trace of Theo Hayez. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)


It comes six months after the Belgian teen was last seen leaving a Byron Bay bar.

A police theory which believes Theo wandered towards the coastline and fell into the water has been rejected by the Hayez family.

Volunteers continue to search the area.

If you need someone to talk to, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.

The body found is not Theo.
The body found is not Theo.

More Stories

Show More
body byron bay editors picks missing backpacker they hayez

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How free camping will affect accommodation operators

        premium_icon How free camping will affect accommodation operators

        News It has been reported businesses have seen a 30 per cent increase of visitors while Kershaw Gardens overnight camping has been closed.

        Man assaulted while trying to break up dog fight

        premium_icon Man assaulted while trying to break up dog fight

        News Man breached two suspended sentences when he punched a man in his 60s who was...

        Country pub keeps town services in good shape

        premium_icon Country pub keeps town services in good shape

        News The rural pub life isn’t what it used to be, says Westwood’s Di Houghton.

        Heatwave creates severe fire danger for CQ

        premium_icon Heatwave creates severe fire danger for CQ

        News Conditions will remain high for the rest of the week.