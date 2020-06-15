Police confirm Chinchilla Weir body was Kaydence

POLICE have confirmed human remains found at the Chinchilla Weir are those of missing toddler Kaydence Dawita Mills.

Police found the remains in March and after tests today confirmed the remains were of the three-year-old.

Detectives later charged the toddler's mother Sinitta Dawita and her partner Tane Desatge with murder and torture.

Parents of missing Chinchilla girl Kaydence Dawita Mills; Sinitta Mills and Tane Desatge have been charged with the girl’s murder.

"As the matter is before court, police are not in a position to provide further information," police said in a statement today.

