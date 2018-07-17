Menu
Police confirm identity of body in Borumba Dam

3rd Aug 2017 12:20 PM
Clayton's Towing machinery dragged the car from Borumba Dam on Thursday afternoon before human remains were discovered inside.
Clayton's Towing machinery dragged the car from Borumba Dam on Thursday afternoon before human remains were discovered inside.

BREAKING: Police can confirm the discovery of human remains inside a vehicle submerged at Borumba Dam near Imbil is that of 58-year-old missing man, Stuart Gatehouse.

Mr Gatehouse was reported missing in 2004 from Kenilworth.

Police were notified by a member of the public who was using a depth sounder and picked up a large object near the dam's boat ramp.

Missing person Stuart Raymond Gatehouse
Missing person Stuart Raymond Gatehouse

The Police Dive Squad attended on April 20, and located a vehicle submerged in the water.

Once the vehicle was removed from the water, police located skeletal remains inside.

Preliminary results indicate the death was non-suspicious.

Police will be preparing a report for the Coroner.

