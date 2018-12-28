Police confirm identity of boy killed in horror truck crash

POLICE have confirmed the young boy killed in a tragic truck crash yesterday afternoon was from Helidon in the Lockyer Valley.

Inspector Graeme Paine said the seven-year-old was the passenger in the truck driven by his 31-year-old father Ben Pringle, which overturned and caught alight at Pampas shortly after 5pm.

The boy's father has undergone surgery in hospital and remains in a serious condition.

The 62-year-old male driver of the other prime mover, from Millmerran, remains in a Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash on the Gore Hwy involving two trucks, Thursday, December 27, 2018. PHOTO: 7 NEWS 7 NEWS

Inspector Paine said initial investigations suggested both trucks were headed south when the first, driven by the older man, attempted to turn into a side street when it was struck from behind by the other truck.

"We'll be looking for the opportunities to speak to the drivers as soon as we can," Inspector Paine said.

"There were a number of witnesses we've spoken to at the scene."

Truck drivers around Queensland will today do a "lights on" tribute to the young boy, driving their vehicles with headlights turned on in memory of the lad.

Investigations continue.