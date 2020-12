Police are on the scene

Police are pursuing a man in red shorts around the area where Horton St intersects with Dunbar St.

There was confusion earlier whether the man was involved in riding a silver motor cycle illegally, and evading people twice throughout the day.

But it now seems he is unrelated to the people riding without a helmet around Rockonia Rd.

The dog squad is on scene, and the police have not yet set up a cordon.

More to come.