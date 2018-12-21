Menu
The suspended police constable is due to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court. Kevin Farmer
Police constable charged with 31 counts of computer hacking

Luke Mortimer
21st Dec 2018 3:45 PM
A QUEENSLAND Police constable from the Central Region has been charged with 31 counts of computer hacking and is due to face a Mackay court.

Queensland Police Service issued a statement about the 37-year-old man's suspension from service on Friday.

The constable "has been served a Notice to Appear for for 31 charges of computer hacking", the statement read.

He is due to appear in Mackay Magistrates Court on January 29 next year.

Queensland Police Service states it has "undertaken to inform the public when an officer faces serious allegations of misconduct".

But it was added: "This does not mean that the allegations against the officer have been substantiated".

Know more? Phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Central Region covers Mackay, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Gympie, Maryborough, Rockhampton and the Sunshine Coast.

