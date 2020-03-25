Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police continue home invasion investigation

Aden Stokes
25th Mar 2020 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police are still investigating after armed intruders went on a demolition job in a family home in South Rockhampton on Monday night.

About 7.30pm, three people entered a home in Kent St, allegedly armed with a shovel, knife and baseball bat and demanded cash.

Home at the time of the offence was a 53-year-old woman, along with 17-year-old and 18-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl.

When the occupants did not comply with their requests, the three offenders allegedly entered and smashed up the home with their “instruments”.

They then left and fled to an unknown location. Nothing was stolen.

The three offenders are described as aboriginal, slim and wearing dark clothing.

tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Further public area closures

        Further public area closures

        News Rockhampton Regional Council has announced more closures as a part of its COVID-19 response.

        Cancer victim’s warning: ‘Can’t pick vulnerable by looks’

        premium_icon Cancer victim’s warning: ‘Can’t pick vulnerable by looks’

        News “The reality is, our bodies simply do not have the ability to fight this virus and...

        Breach of drug trafficking sentence with domestic violence offences

        premium_icon Breach of drug trafficking sentence with domestic violence...

        News A YOUNG man breached a Supreme Court suspended prison sentence when he breached a...

        UPDATE: Home invasion offenders remain at large

        premium_icon UPDATE: Home invasion offenders remain at large

        News Three masked offenders entered a family’s house and demanded cash.