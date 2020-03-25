Police continue home invasion investigation

Police are still investigating after armed intruders went on a demolition job in a family home in South Rockhampton on Monday night.

About 7.30pm, three people entered a home in Kent St, allegedly armed with a shovel, knife and baseball bat and demanded cash.

Home at the time of the offence was a 53-year-old woman, along with 17-year-old and 18-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl.

When the occupants did not comply with their requests, the three offenders allegedly entered and smashed up the home with their “instruments”.

They then left and fled to an unknown location. Nothing was stolen.

The three offenders are described as aboriginal, slim and wearing dark clothing.