Police continue to probe recent CQ crime spate

BRUNCHES FIRE: Police release image of a woman who could assist them with their inquiries. Contributed

INVESTIGATIONS into several serious crimes in the region remain ongoing.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said police were still investigating the arson at Brunch's in Musgrave St, the vandalism of four display homes in Norman Gardens, and several suspicious fires in Mount Morgan.

In late June, North Rockhampton business Brunch's was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

A CCTV image of a woman who may be able to assist police with their enquiries was released.

On the weekend, four new Norman Gardens homes in Crestwood Estate were extensively damaged in a number of early-morning break-ins.

A series of four bushfires in Mount Morgan on Monday have also been deemed suspicious and investigations continue.

If you have information on any of these crimes, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton Police on 4932 3550.