BRUNCHES FIRE: Police release image of a woman who could assist them with their inquiries.
Crime

Police continue to probe recent CQ crime spate

11th Jul 2018 4:13 PM

INVESTIGATIONS into several serious crimes in the region remain ongoing.

A Queensland Police Media spokesperson said police were still investigating the arson at Brunch's in Musgrave St, the vandalism of four display homes in Norman Gardens, and several suspicious fires in Mount Morgan.

In late June, North Rockhampton business Brunch's was destroyed in a suspected arson attack.

A CCTV image of a woman who may be able to assist police with their enquiries was released.

READ MORE: CCTV captures suspect in vicinity of cafe arson attack

On the weekend, four new Norman Gardens homes in Crestwood Estate were extensively damaged in a number of early-morning break-ins.

READ MORE: Shocking carnage after vandals strike Rocky housing estate

A series of four bushfires in Mount Morgan on Monday have also been deemed suspicious and investigations continue.

READ MORE: Four fires in Mount Morgan in one day

If you have information on any of these crimes, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Rockhampton Police on 4932 3550.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

