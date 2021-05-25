Police continue to search for wanted CQ woman

Rockhampton police continue to appeal for public assistance to locate 29-year-old Central Queensland woman Demi Warcon.

Police believe Ms Warcon can assist with investigations into multiple allegations of stealing vehicles and driving dangerously through local streets on May 20.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ms Warcon to contact police.

“Once again, we are asking anyone with any information to contact police,” Detective Senior Sergeant Peachey said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey addressing media on Tuesday. Picture: Aden Stokes

“If she has seen this, she will know Mr Rankin has been taken into custody.

“It is only a matter of time before we catch up to her.

“We ask her to consider her actions.

“If she wants to come in and speak to us, we are going to assist her to finalise these matters.

“We ask anyone who may be assisting her to reconsider what you are doing.

“We don’t want any further danger placed on the public.”

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said enquires indicated she was still in the area but he was keeping an open mind regarding her whereabouts.

He said Alex Rankin, 22, was taken into custody on Saturday.

“We gathered all the information we had and were able to place him at an address and he was taken into custody without further incident,” he said.

“We thank the public for their assistance.”

Mr Rankin was due to reappear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He was charged with one count each of dangerous driving, evade police, fail to properly dispose of a needle and two counts each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possess dangerous drugs and unlicensed driving.

