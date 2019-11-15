Police cop man in staff-only area

Yonai Vytasutas Jurevicius was caught in a restricted area at Rockhampton police station where he wilfully and unlawfully damaged property.

A MAN who urinated in a restricted area at a police station has been fined $200.

Yonai Vytasutas Jurevicius, 61, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to a charge of wilfully and unlawfully damaging property.

The court heard that Jurevicius had attended Rockhampton police station about 8.40pm on September 12.

Police prosector Julie Marsden said Jurevicius had spoken briefly to police at the front counter before they left him in order to make checks on a computer.

When they returned Jurevicius was no longer in the foyer.

He’d gone through a staff-only door into a restricted outdoor carpark where police vehicles and seized exhibits were kept.

Ms Marsden said police found Jurevicius urinating on several seized exhibits.

“The defendant said he needed to relieve himself and the public toilet was locked,” she said.

“The defendant was not detained or arrested and could have left at any time, your honour.”

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted that Jurevicius had no criminal history before issuing the penalty.