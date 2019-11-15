Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yonai Vytasutas Jurevicius was caught in a restricted area at Rockhampton police station where he wilfully and unlawfully damaged property.
Yonai Vytasutas Jurevicius was caught in a restricted area at Rockhampton police station where he wilfully and unlawfully damaged property.
News

Police cop man in staff-only area

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
15th Nov 2019 7:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who urinated in a restricted area at a police station has been fined $200.

Yonai Vytasutas Jurevicius, 61, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on Thursday to a charge of wilfully and unlawfully damaging property.

The court heard that Jurevicius had attended Rockhampton police station about 8.40pm on September 12.

Police prosector Julie Marsden said Jurevicius had spoken briefly to police at the front counter before they left him in order to make checks on a computer.

When they returned Jurevicius was no longer in the foyer.

He’d gone through a staff-only door into a restricted outdoor carpark where police vehicles and seized exhibits were kept.

Ms Marsden said police found Jurevicius urinating on several seized exhibits.

“The defendant said he needed to relieve himself and the public toilet was locked,” she said.

“The defendant was not detained or arrested and could have left at any time, your honour.”

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted that Jurevicius had no criminal history before issuing the penalty.

police station yeppoon magistrates court yonai vytasutas jurevicius
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jobs incoming after tenders open for Rookwood bridge gig

        premium_icon Jobs incoming after tenders open for Rookwood bridge gig

        News This is the latest Rookwood Weir project component to go out to tender.

        Have you seen Kimberly Barber?

        Have you seen Kimberly Barber?

        News The 19-year-old was last seen at Alexandra St yesterday afternoon.

        Builder’s decision to steal thongs from BCF proves costly

        premium_icon Builder’s decision to steal thongs from BCF proves costly

        News WHAT should have set him back $29 turned into $179.

        WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        premium_icon WATCH: Police appeal for fresh leads on Kawana armed robbery

        News Appeal underway for more infomation on two person armed robbery of a grocery store.