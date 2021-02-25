Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have cracked down on hoons in the Banana Shire
Police have cracked down on hoons in the Banana Shire
Crime

Police crack down on hoons in CQ towns

Eilish Massie
25th Feb 2021 10:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have cracked down on hoons in the Banana Shire.

An ongoing police investigation has revealed several incidents where hoons have been caught in the Moura and Banana areas.

More than $3795 in fines were issued to offenders, with two offenders losing their driver’s license as a consequence.

Moura Police released a statement on social media.

“These identifications could not have taken place without the assistance of the public,” the post said.

“Moura Police will continue to work with the community to identify hooning activity and take the appropriate action to stop this behaviour.

“Hoons are a danger on the road, and pose a significant risk to not only themselves, but all road users.”

To report hooning offences, contact Policelink on 131 444 or the Hoon Hotline on 134 666.

banana shire queensland police road hoons
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charity partner for Rockynats revealed

        Premium Content Charity partner for Rockynats revealed

        News Tickets are still available online for the event to be held in Rockhampton over Easter.

        • 25th Feb 2021 10:11 AM
        Car veers off road in South Rockhampton crash

        Premium Content Car veers off road in South Rockhampton crash

        News A male teen is being assessed by paramedics

        100 to travel from ‘Rocky to the Rock’ on Uluru flight

        Premium Content 100 to travel from ‘Rocky to the Rock’ on Uluru flight

        Travel Six Rockhampton Rotary members will take their baton on board to celebrate their...

        Scorned woman drives 100km, kicks over man’s pot plants

        Scorned woman drives 100km, kicks over man’s pot plants

        Crime A woman frustrated over mixed messages from her former partner she kicked over and...