Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Police Station.
Rockhampton Police Station.
Crime

Police describe FoodWorks armed robbery as ‘concerning’

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
10th Feb 2020 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JUVENILE has been charged after an alleged armed robbery at Lakes Creek FoodWorks on Sunday.

At 4.20pm, the alleged offender entered the store on Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal, via the front door.

He approached the counter while allegedly armed with a knife, threatened a 21-year-old female staff member and demanded money. He then left the store with a sum of cash.

A cordon was set up and the dog squad was called. The alleged offender, a 14-year-old boy, was found shortly after at a Dean St address and taken into custody.

The 14 year old was charged with one count of armed robbery.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the alleged offence was very concerning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

“Anytime someone comes into a premise where they are armed with a knife and threaten violence is very concerning,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

“What is more concerning is the alleged offender was only 14 years old.

“We will be working with child safety and other agencies to rehabilitate this person.”

Snr Sgt Peachey said the two staff inside the shop were both shaken up, but said it was a credit to police how quickly the offender was apprehended.

“We don’t know how much planning went into this, but we are pleased no one was injured, all property was retained, and this person was caught quickly afterwards,” he said.

He said, although there had been a number of armed robberies in the region over the past couple of months, Rockhampton CIB had cleared all cases that had come before them.

“We don’t want these offences to happen, but we can reassure the public that if they do, the offenders will be found, and they will be prosecuted,” he said.

“We are asking everyone to be vigilant. If you see anything suspicious report it to police.”

The 14 year old will appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court tomorrow.

armed robbery foodworks koongal juvenile crime rockhampton police tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hundreds of jobs as firm snaps up $70M Shoalwater contract

        premium_icon Hundreds of jobs as firm snaps up $70M Shoalwater contract

        Business The upgrade of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area will give a tremendous boost to CQ’s economy.

        Police search reveals MDMA tablets and knuckleduster

        premium_icon Police search reveals MDMA tablets and knuckleduster

        Crime Police are continuing to work with licensed venues to address the detection of...

        Rocky cafe decides to play Cupid this Valentine’s Day

        premium_icon Rocky cafe decides to play Cupid this Valentine’s Day

        Dating Cupid’s arrow is pointed in the direction of one popular Cafe this coming...

        Pageant winner learns some important lessons about beauty

        premium_icon Pageant winner learns some important lessons about beauty

        Fashion & Beauty ‘Accept who you are and embrace yourself from the inside.’