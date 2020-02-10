Police describe FoodWorks armed robbery as ‘concerning’

A JUVENILE has been charged after an alleged armed robbery at Lakes Creek FoodWorks on Sunday.

At 4.20pm, the alleged offender entered the store on Lakes Creek Rd, Koongal, via the front door.

He approached the counter while allegedly armed with a knife, threatened a 21-year-old female staff member and demanded money. He then left the store with a sum of cash.

A cordon was set up and the dog squad was called. The alleged offender, a 14-year-old boy, was found shortly after at a Dean St address and taken into custody.

The 14 year old was charged with one count of armed robbery.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the alleged offence was very concerning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.

“Anytime someone comes into a premise where they are armed with a knife and threaten violence is very concerning,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

“What is more concerning is the alleged offender was only 14 years old.

“We will be working with child safety and other agencies to rehabilitate this person.”

Snr Sgt Peachey said the two staff inside the shop were both shaken up, but said it was a credit to police how quickly the offender was apprehended.

“We don’t know how much planning went into this, but we are pleased no one was injured, all property was retained, and this person was caught quickly afterwards,” he said.

He said, although there had been a number of armed robberies in the region over the past couple of months, Rockhampton CIB had cleared all cases that had come before them.

“We don’t want these offences to happen, but we can reassure the public that if they do, the offenders will be found, and they will be prosecuted,” he said.

“We are asking everyone to be vigilant. If you see anything suspicious report it to police.”

The 14 year old will appear in Rockhampton Children’s Court tomorrow.