Police disgusted as Rocky cabbie choked for $80

31st Jul 2017 11:29 AM
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Allan Reinikka ROK011216apolice2

THREE youths allegedly grabbed a Rockhampton cabbie around his throat as they demanded money and his belongings during an overnight robbery.

Police allege the trio, aged between 14 and 16, stole $80, the taxi driver's wallet and bag as well as destroyed the car's security camera in the attack.

The incident, on the corner of Norman Rd and German St, was reported to police about 9.30pm, Sunday.

Rockhampton Police Criminal Investigation Bureau officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey this morning said one female, 15, and two males, 14 and 16, had been charged in relation to the robbery.

He said the accused escaped the scene on foot, but were tracked down by the police dog search team.

"We deployed the dog squad...(as they) were close and through the use of tracking they were able to track movements from the taxi to the address,” he said.

"They're a crucial part of what we have available and we work very closely with them.”

Det Snr Srgt Peachey said police were then able to activate a search warrant on the property and recovered the stolen items.

He said the driver was not badly injured, but obviously shaken.

"It's obviously concerning they used such violence to steal items off him,” he said.

"Not only have they evaded him without paying they've robbed him of his hard earned money so obviously we are as disgusted.”

Det Snr Srgt Peachey reported the three youths would appear in the Rockhampton Children's Court today, each facing two charges of wilful damage and robbery with actual violence.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  assault robbery rockhampton rockhampton police taxt driver youth crime

