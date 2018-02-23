Menu
Crime

Police dismantling 'poorly made bomb' in North Rockhampton

Shayla Bulloch
by
23rd Feb 2018 4:52 PM

POLICE are on scene where a "suspect device" was reported in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Initial reports indicated crews were called to the intersection of Feez St and Moore Creek Rd in North Rockhampton where a suspect device was reported in a pedestrian tunnel.

The device was first reported as suspicious but police found it was a "plastic coke bottle with sparklers and deodorant can" inside.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police were still on scene "dismantling" the "poorly made bomb".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were on scene as a precaution.

