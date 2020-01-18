Menu
The missing vehicle belonging to 48-year old Maclean resident, Damien Sowerbutts was recovered along Yamba Rd just outside of Maclean on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020.
Police divers recover body and car from river

Mitchell Keenan
Kathryn Lewis
Jarrard Potter
, , , mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
18th Jan 2020 11:24 AM | Updated: 11:35 AM
POLICE divers have recovered a body from the Clarence River on Yamba Rd, Maclean, after a vehicle was located on Friday morning, and are investigating circumstances surrounding the incident.

 

Police watch as the dive team secure the submerged vehicle along Yamba Rd just outside of Maclean on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020.
Divers returned to recover the vehicle at 9.30am this morning and Coffs/Clarence Police District acting duty Acting Inspector Darren Williams confirmed the vehicle belonged to missing Maclean resident, Damien Sowerbutts.

 

 

48-year old Damina Sowerbutts (left) was the beloved co-owner of Tartan Pizza with Shane Obrist in Maclean.
48-year old Damina Sowerbutts (left) was the beloved co-owner of Tartan Pizza with Shane Obrist in Maclean. Ebony Stansfield

"We've recovered a motor vehicle on the Clarence River near Maclean. Last night a body was retrieved from that vehicle by NSW Police divers," A/Insp Williams said.

"Subsequent investigations reveal that the driver of the vehicle was the person that has been report missing during the week, Damien Sowerbutts."

 

The missing vehicle belonging to 48-year old Maclean resident, Damien Sowerbutts was recovered along Yamba Rd just outside of Maclean on Saturday morning, January 18, 2020.
The white Suzuki Swift was subject to major damage on the front of the vehicle.

A/Insp Williams said the investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

"At the moment its is still an open investigation into the cause of the motor vehicle accident. It is being treated as a fatal motor vehicle accident and we will be preparing a report for the coroner," A/Insp Williams said.

