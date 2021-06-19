Menu
Rambo died after being struck by a car as he hunted a man who allegedly fled police. Picture: Police Media
Police dog dies while hunting fugitive

by Darren Cartwright
19th Jun 2021 1:12 PM | Updated: 1:28 PM

A Queensland police dog has been killed in the line of duty after he was hit by a car while on the scent of a fugitive.

PD ‘Rambo’ and his handler Sergeant Ian Grigoris were tracking a man on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough, on the state’s Fraser Coast, about 12.30am on Saturday when the tragedy occurred.

Rambo with his handler was Sgt Ian Grigoris. Rambo died while on duty chasing an alleged fugitive. Picture Police Media
The dog was taken to a nearby vet but could not be revived.

‘Rambo’ graduated from training in 2015 and often assisted in finding missing people.

Rambo died after being struck by a car as he hunted a man who allegedly fled police. Picture: Police Media
One of his more notable pursuits was successfully hunting down two property offenders on Australia Day in 2019.

The State Dog Squad Capability Coordinator will conduct a review of ‘Rambo’s’ death.

Originally published as Police dog dies while hunting fugitive

