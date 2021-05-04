Police dog puts bite on alleged Woolies raider

A man accused of breaking into two Woolworths supermarkets was bitten by a police dog.

A MAN bitten by a police dog was receiving treatment at Ipswich Hospital on Tuesday after he and three others were allegedly found in long grass following a break-in at a Woolworths supermarket.

The cases against the four accused were mentioned at Ipswich Magistrates Court when two of them made bail applications.

Jaymes Anthony Alistair Daly, 26, from Loganlea; Stevan Joshua Jeffery Munich, 28, from Springfield; Michael John Sullivan, 27, from Springfield; and William James Moore, 27, from Logan Central, are charged with one count each of break and enter at Woolworths in Collingwood Park on Monday, May 3; attempted break and enter at Woolworths in Fernvale on May 3; receiving tainted property (cigarettes and mobile phones); unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and obstructing police.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Narelle Lowe said police opposed bail for Stevan Munich when he appeared via video-link from the police watch-house.

The court heard Munich, a scaffolder, had been subject to a probation order imposed for previous offences and would be breached as a result of the new charges.

His lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Munich was worried about losing his rental home if he remained in custody.

He was also paying child support to an ex-partner and if granted bail Munich would have no contact with any of his co-accused.

Mr Fairclough said there had been a gap in his offending since 2014.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted Munich received a two-year jail term in February, 2015 which might account for some of that time out of trouble.

Mr Kinsella said the allegations were very serious and related to two events that night at Fernvale and Collingwood Park, with the alleged use of a stolen car.

He said a sledgehammer was allegedly used in one offence.

He said the four suspects had absconded from police and the dog squad was called in.

"It was brazen serious conduct by a group of persons. If he is convicted it will result in a custodial sentence," Mr Kinsella said.

Munich was refused bail and remanded in custody.

Legal Aid lawyer Alexis Oxley began a bail application for Jaymes Daly which was also opposed by police.

Mr Kinsella identified a legal issue with the application and put the matter over until Wednesday.

With regard to the case of Michael Sullivan, Ms Oxley said there would be no bail application as the watch-house had advised her that Sullivan remained at Ipswich hospital.

"I understand he received a bite during his arrest," Ms Oxley said.

The case of William Moore was adjourned to May 25 with no bail application.