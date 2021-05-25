Police dog sniffs out man hiding under car

A POLICE dog helped officers track down a man who ran from a smashed car.

Ikani Joel Mafi, appeared by videolink in Ipswich Magistrates Court to plead guilty to one count of obstructing police, four days after he was found hiding under a car.

The court heard mismatched number plates caught police attention when a white Nissan Pulsar sped past at 3am, May 20, 2021.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said officers had been patrolling on Bridge St, Booval when they spotted the car on Dudleigh St.

"Both plates had different numbers and the vehicle was travelling at high speed," Sgt Caldwell said.

"A short time later they spotted it (again) travelling at high speed … Driving dangerously, disobeying the stop sign and its lights were turned off."

When police followed, they saw the car had crashed into a concrete wall letterbox at a Booval home.

The engine had been left running and the front passenger side door was open.

"Police observed what appeared to be a male person running into an apartment complex," Sgt Caldwell said.

The court heard a police dog was deployed, tracking from the crashed Nissan to another car parked at the complex.

"The police dog bit, on the left upper leg, (Mafi) who was hiding under the vehicle," Sgt Caldwell said.

The court heard Mafi was questioned by police and his wound was tended to by first aid.

He claimed he hadn't driven the car but told police two different versions of his story, each time naming a different driver.

Initially, he told police a friend and his friend's girlfriend picked him up before crashing the car.

"He advised (the friend) and the girlfriend ran away and jumped over a fence however he was unable to jump the fence so he hid under the vehicle," Sgt Caldwell said.

In a police interview the following day, Mafi told officers he had been picked up by (a different friend) from the Commercial Hotel, Redbank.

"He stated he entered the Nissan Pulsar and (the different friend) was driving when they saw police," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He said (that person) crashed the car.

"He's actually given two different versions of who was driving the car."

Mafi was ultimately not charged with any driving offences related to the incident.

The court heard Mafi had received medical attention at hospital and then spent four days after the incident in the watch-house.

Magistrate Andrew Cridland told Mafi he had taken into account the time he had already spent in custody.

Mafi was convicted but not further punished.

A conviction was not recorded.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.