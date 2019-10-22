Menu
Police don’t cop same excuse from driver

Darryn Nufer
Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
22nd Oct 2019 6:30 AM
A MAN caught driving while his licence was suspended rolled out the same excuse that he’d used with police previously.

After Curtis Brian Welsh was pulled over on Rockhampton’s Farm Street on June 17, he told police that he was unaware that he was unlicensed and that his mother had used her credit card to renew his licence at the start of the year.

Police Prosecutor Julie Marsden said Welsh had given police the same story when they caught him driving unlicensed at Yeppoon in January, but he’d not been able to produce proof to substantiate his claims.

The 30-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to driving while suspended in June and contravening a police direction.

He was fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.

