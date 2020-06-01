Police establish two crime scenes after body found in creek

Police have established a crime scene at a Rissman Ct address after a body was found in Woogaroo Creek at Goodna yesterday. Picture: Cordell Richardson

POLICE have yet to identify the body found in Woogaroo Creek on the weekend, with two crimes established in Goodna.

The body was found about noon yesterday.

Police believed it could be that of a 40-year-old man reported missing.

Crime scenes have been established at Woogaroo Creek and at a Rissman Ct address about 500m away.

Detective Inspector David Briese said an autopsy is being conducted and investigations are still underway.

"We don't know exactly what has happened to him," he said.

"It might be an incident with a second party or he's just wandered down there himself.

"We can't confirm that yet."

Police believed the body could be that of Kane Matkovich, who was reported missing to police on Friday, but that has yet to be confirmed.

He was last seen at 2am on Wednesday at a Rissman Ct address.

Property belonging to Mr Matkovich was found around the Goodna boat ramp.

Police divers, SES and water police were concentrating their search efforts there on Saturday.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or visit their website.

You can report information to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1800 333 000 or visiting their website.

Quote reference number QP2001110180.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor.