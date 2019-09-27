Menu
Crime

Police filmed allegedly hitting Indigenous teen

by Dani Pogson
27th Sep 2019 8:45 AM
AN INVESTIGATION is underway after a video emerged of a police officer allegedly becoming physical with an Indigenous teenager at Casino in the state's north.

Quinton Aviary, 17, was walking home along Centre St about 12.30am Thursday when he was stopped by three officers.

Mobile phone footage filmed from across the street by Quinton's cousin Daniel Roberts appears to show the group arguing on the footpath before one officer puts his hand on the teen's chest.

Quinton (right) standing on Centre St in Casino.
Quinton (right) standing on Centre St in Casino.

Quinton is seen pushing the hand away before another officer then allegedly strikes him in the face in retaliation.

Mr Roberts is heard shouting at police in the video, "aye, no need for that mate" before one of the officers asks Quinton why he "swung" at his colleague.

Mr Roberts told The Daily Telegraph that he saw a police car drive down the street and "chuck a U-turn" before pulling up alongside Quinton as he walked down the town's main street.

"They sung out, 'where are you going mate?' He said he was going home".

The trio then jumped out of the car and attempted to talk to Quinton before he was allegedly hit. "They connected with his jaw," Mr Roberts said.

Centre St, Casino.
Centre St, Casino.

"Then they searched him and found nothing on him".

"I went to check up on him after they left and he had a split lip and a bruised jaw."

NSW Police are investigating and have launched a review.

"Police are aware of the vision and are making inquiries. Richmond police district have commenced a review into the incident," a police spokesperson said.

The Daily Telegraph has contacted Quinton Aviary for comment.

 

 

A police officer wearing a yellow vest was filmed allegedly striking Quinton.
A police officer wearing a yellow vest was filmed allegedly striking Quinton.

